Ashley Olsen ties the knot with beau in a secret wedding: Reports

Famous TV personality Ashley Olsen is married! The fashion mogul is said to have tied the knot with longtime beau, artist Louis Eisner in a secret ceremony at a private Bel-Air home in the last week of 2022. According to a report in Page Six, the TV star kept things under the cover with only a few guests in attendance. The ceremony reportedly took place on December 28.

Among the attendees reportedly was Ashley Olsen’s twin, fellow ‘Full House’ star and fashion designer Mary-Kate Olsen.

Ashley Olsen has been dating Louis Eisner since 2017. The two never made any public appearances together and have kept things private since they started seeing each other. The only time they were seen together at a public event was a red carpet in September. It was a celebration for Young Eisner Scholars, a nonprofit founded by Eisner’s dad, attorney Eric Eisner, who was once the president of the David Geffen Company.

Previously, Louis Eisner shared a rare photo of his girlfriend as they hiked together.