Armie Hammer is bouncing back after all the cannibalism claims. The actor who stepped away from the limelight after scores of women complained of harassment and levelled cannibalism allegations against him, the actor will make his comeback this year with a starry role in The Dark Knight. The film by Uwe Boll will have Armie Hammer play the crime-fighting titular character in the vigilante thriller.

The Dark Knight is slated to begin principal photography in Croatia on January 27.

What is the new The Dark Knight about?

The Dark Knight is based on an original script by Uwe Boll. Armi will play Sanders who takes justice into his own hands and sets out to hunt down criminals. As he battles these criminals, social media and the general public start to love him but the police and the authorities consider him a menace to law and order.

The in-development Dark Knight is different from Batman films by Christopher Nolan confirms producer Michael Roesch who recently pointed out that “our movie is very different from Chris Nolan’s movie, so there is no danger of confusion.”

Armie Hammer returned to work with Travis Mills’ forthcoming film Frontier Crucible. The film also stars Thomas Jane and William H. Macy.

Armie Hammer and spate of cannibalism allegations

Armie Hammer’s career came to a grinding halt in 2021 after women claimed he indulged in sexual misconduct. After a lengthy investigation, Armie Hammer was not charged with any crime. Also read: Armie Hammer denies cannibalism traits, admits 'carving his initials' on ex-girlfriend with a knife

Recently, Armie appeared in a podcast interview where he spoke about returning to work. He said that he’s been turning down offers because his hands “are pretty full”. “That first job that I turned down after four years of this shit, I mean, it was the best feeling I’ve ever had,” he said. Armie Hammer to make comeback with own podcast show

Armie Hammer's filmography

Before the allegations, Armie Hammer was a high-profile actor who starred in some big-ticket films including Gore Verbinski’s The Lone Ranger alongside Johnny Depp, Guy Ritchie’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E. with Henry Cavill and Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name with Timothée Chalamet.

As for the director, this will be Boll’s 37th film. He has previously directed big-budget films like In the Name of the King with Jason Statham, Postal and the Rampage trilogy.

