Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Jimmy Fallon release new Christmas song

The holiday season has officially begun!

A new Christmas song just dropped and it features none other than Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Jimmy Fallon. Their joint single titled ‘It Was A….(Masked Christmas)' released today as late-night host Jimmy Fallon teased: “Guys. I can’t believe I’m typing this but – I’m dropping a new single and video tonight with @ArianaGrande and @theestallion.”

To this, Ariana Grande replied, “The most fun ever. love you !!! both so much @theestallion,” while Megan responded with a simple “Love y’all” and heart-eyed emojis. BTS members create solo Instagram handles after announcing 'period of rest'

Ariana Grande had most recently collaborated on a Christmas track with Kelly Clarkson for a cover of ‘Santa, Can’t You Hear Me.’ Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande famously worked together on the remix for the ‘34+35 (Remix),’ which also featured Doja Cat.

As for the latest song, ‘It Was A… (Masked Christmas)’ will be Megan’s first Christmas-themed track. Ariana has released holiday EPs Christmas Kisses and Christmas & Chill in 2013 and 2015.

