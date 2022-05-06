AR Rahman's daughter Khatija gets married, see pics of the intimate ceremony

Legendary musician AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman got hitched to fiance Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed in an intimate ceremony on Thursday.



Photos of the ceremony were shared on AR Rahman's Instagram page.



The wedding ceremony saw the presence of close family and friends.

The newlywed Khatija, who is rarely seen in public, also took to her Instagram handle and dropped a candid picture with her husband. "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man," she wrote as a caption.

Soon after the picture surfaced, celebs, fans and admirers showered their blessings and congratulated the couple.

"Hearty congratulations @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan God bless the beautiful couple." wrote singer Shreya Ghoshal.



"Congratulations Khatija & Riyas!! God bless you both," wrote singer Harshdeep Kaur.



The couple had got engaged on December 29 on Khatija's birthday.



With the song 'Farishton,' Khatija Rahman made her singing debut.The song was written by Rahman and sung by Khatija and the lyrics were written by Munna Shaokath Ali.