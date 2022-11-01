AP Dhillon suffers serious injury on US tour, rushed to hospital

Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon, who broke the internet with his viral song 'Brown Munde' in 2020, had to be rushed to a hospital due to some serious injuries he sustained during his US tour. He also had to postpone a few concerts of his tour due to the medical emergency. The singer took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday to share a health update with his fans and talk about his injuries.

In the post, he wrote, "To all my fans in California. It breaks my heart to inform you that my shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles are being postponed due to an unfortunate injury that I suffered while on tour. I am doing well. And I am expected to fully recover."

Dhillon further added, "However, I will not be able to perform at this time. I have been waiting eagerly to see you all and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you. See you all in a few weeks. Hang on to your tickets. They will be valid for the newly rescheduled dates."

The India-born and Ontario-raised singer also shared a picture of himself from the hospital with the note.

In another post, he shared, "Rescheduled dates... San Francisco: November 1 to December 13, November 2 to December 14... Los Angeles: November 4 to December 11."

Dhillon's kickstarted his 'Out of This World' tour at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on October 8. Dhillon is expected to visit a total of 10 cities across Canada and the US for the tour.

In September, the singer grabbed headlines for throwing the official ceremonial first pitch at the Roberts Centre stadium for Canadian Major League Baseball team Toronto Blue Jays in their American League baseball match against the Tampa Bay Rays.