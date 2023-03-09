Anil Kapoor mourns the death of actor Satish Kaushik: I have lost my younger brother
Story highlights
Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik have worked in films like Mr India, Woh 7 Din, Ram Lakhan, Jamai Raja among other.
Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik have worked in films like Mr India, Woh 7 Din, Ram Lakhan, Jamai Raja among other.
The untimely death of the actor Satish Kaushik has shocked the entire country. The 'Thar' actor recently celebrated Holi at the lyricist Javed Akhtar's home after which he came to Delhi for the festival with his family and friends. On Wednesday night around 1 am, he suffered a massive heart attack.
Actor Anupam Kher, who confirmed his death told the news agency PTI, "He felt uneasy and he told the driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am.''
The news shocked all his millions of fans and close friends in the industry. A few hours after the sad news broke, actor Anil Kapoor, who has worked with Satish in a number of films starting from the 1980s, 90s and the last film they worked together was the Netflix film 'Thar'
Mourning the death of his dear friend, Kapoor shared a throwback black and white photo of them and wrote, ''The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy.''
Kapoor also shared a bunch of photos featuring him, Anupam and Satish and added that, ''The Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer.''
For the unversed, the three actors shared a very good bond and have worked in various famous films together like 'Ram Lakhan'.
Concluding his message, Kapoor wrote, ''I have lost my younger brother…gone too soon… I love you Satish ♥️”
Satish become a household name with Shekhar Kapoor's 'Mr India' which featured Anil in the lead role. In the film, Satish is playing the role of cook Calendar in the orphanage of Anil's character Arun.
Apart from this, they have also worked in films like Woh 7 Din, Ram Lakhan, Jamai Raja among others. Not only this, but Satish has directed Anil in various films as well starting from his Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai.