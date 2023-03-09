Anil Kapoor mourns the death of actor Satish Kaushik: I have lost my younger brother

The untimely death of the actor Satish Kaushik has shocked the entire country. The 'Thar' actor recently celebrated Holi at the lyricist Javed Akhtar's home after which he came to Delhi for the festival with his family and friends. On Wednesday night around 1 am, he suffered a massive heart attack.



Actor Anupam Kher, who confirmed his death told the news agency PTI, "He felt uneasy and he told the driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am.''



The news shocked all his millions of fans and close friends in the industry. A few hours after the sad news broke, actor Anil Kapoor, who has worked with Satish in a number of films starting from the 1980s, 90s and the last film they worked together was the Netflix film 'Thar'



Mourning the death of his dear friend, Kapoor shared a throwback black and white photo of them and wrote, ''The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy.''



Kapoor also shared a bunch of photos featuring him, Anupam and Satish and added that, ''The Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer.''