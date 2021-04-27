Andy Cohen gives scoop on his 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' reunion

Andy Cohen said that nothing would be "off-limits" at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion.

The host recently sat down with the famous family to tape the special episode and revealed that he didn't take it easy when it came to asking them questions.

"I went into them. I was like, 'Look, I'm asking everything. I am, I'm asking everything,'" Cohen said on his radio show, Andy Cohen Live.

He shared that "by the end of the day, I do not think that there was a topic that we did not cover," crediting producer and "Kardashians savant" Mariah Smith. "Mention a Kardashians' scandal to me and I will tell you if we covered that."

He proceeded to confirm that Caitlyn Jenner, Kanye West, Tristan Thompson, Kris Humphries, Lamar Odom, Kylie Jenner's lips, "fake butts," "plastic surgery, dating rumours," Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery and her infamous sex tape were all discussed during the reunion.



He also said that fans shouldn't expect the same type of juicy drama that unfolds during his Real Housewives reunions. "I think that Kris [Jenner] very consciously didn't want it to have the rancor that some Housewives reunions have, or the level of acrimony," said Cohen.

And the thing is, the Kardashians, they're not going to get out there and fight," he added. "That's not what they do. And it's not what I wanted from them. What my goal was to talk about everything, to quote Bethenny Frankel, 'to mention it all.'"

Cohen, who "had never met Kylie or Kendall [Jenner]," said the sit-down covered topics the E! family had "never been able to put" to rest.

"And Kendall at the end said, 'Wow, this was so great. We actually talked about so much stuff we have never talked about and have never been able to put to bed or address. And we did it,'" Cohen explained. "We actually did it."

The Emmy Award-winning TV personality announced earlier this month that he would be hosting the reunion, which will cover all 20 seasons of the iconic reality show.

Kim announced in September that the 20th season of KUWTK, will be the reality show's last.