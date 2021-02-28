Amitabh Bachchan to undergo surgery for unknown medical condition

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the few Bollywood actors who share their day-to-day activity on his social media. Recently, the veteran actor shared that he will be going through surgery for an unknown medical condition.



On Saturday, Bachchan on his blog simply wrote, "Medical condition .. surgery .. can’t write." Soon after the one-liner message, Big B shared a photo of himself on his Instagram with, ''!!!! ????'' he captioned the message. Later, he shared a tweet that left his fans a bit in a confused state.

Take a look:

T 3826 -

कुछ ज़रूरत से ज़्यादा बढ़ गया है ; कुछ काटने पर सुधरने वाला है ;

जीवन काल का कल है ये , कल ही पता चलेगा कैसे रहे वे

❤️🌹 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 26, 2021 ×

Soon after the message, many fans flooded social media with good wishes and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Last year in July, The 78-year-old along with his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya was admitted to the hospital following their COVID diagnosis. All recovered from the virus.



Bachchan revealed that he will soon begin shooting for filmmaker Vikas Bahl's next. The actor is now looking forward to the release of his two films 'Chehre' and 'Jhund'. He will also be seen playing a pivotal role in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles.