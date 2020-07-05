Amitabh Bachchan to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood stars extend greetings on Guru Purnima

Bollywood stars on Sunday extended their greetings on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. The 77-year-old star, Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on Twitter on the occasion.

Along with the post, the actor posted a picture that shows the feet of a teacher (guru) being showered with flowers. He wrote, "Greetings on Guru Purnima .. and may the blessings of our elders our teachers, ever remain with us."The senior Bachchan also shared a post singing the praise of teachers as he quoted the renowned Hindi poet Kabir Das, "Teen lok nav khand mein guru se bada na koi, Karta kare naa kar sake, guru kare so hoye." (one who leads from darkness to light is called teacher (guru).

Extending wishes on Guru Purnima, veteran star Anupam Kher took to Twitter and wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, I salute all my teachers and teachers. His blessings, his love, his scolding and sometimes his beatings made me what I am today. And on this occasion, my blessings and love to all the students of @actorprepares."

Actor Urmila Matondkar shared the picture of Swami Vivekananda and extended her wishes on Guru Purnima. She tweeted, "While we are on the path of constant growth, many teachers guide us. But truly great phase in evolution is when our own soul becomes our greatest Guru. May your souls never fail to enlighten your path."

Shilpa Shetty also shared a picture of lord Sai on her Instagram account.

Guru Purnima is marked on the full-moon day of the Hindu month Ashadha and is celebrated by the Hindus, Jains and the Buddhists to honour one's 'gurus' or teachers who guide us through our lives towards the path of enlightenment.