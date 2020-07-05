Amitabh Bachchan to Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood stars extend greetings on Guru Purnima

Amitabh Bachchan and Shilpta Shetty Photograph:( Instagram )
Guru Purnima is marked on the full-moon day of the Hindu month Ashadha and is celebrated by the Hindus.
Bollywood stars on Sunday extended their greetings on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima. The 77-year-old star, Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on Twitter on the occasion.
Along with the post, the actor posted a picture that shows the feet of a teacher (guru) being showered with flowers. He wrote, "Greetings on Guru Purnima .. and may the blessings of our elders our teachers, ever remain with us."The senior Bachchan also shared a post singing the praise of teachers as he quoted the renowned Hindi poet Kabir Das, "Teen lok nav khand mein guru se bada na koi, Karta kare naa kar sake, guru kare so hoye." (one who leads from darkness to light is called teacher (guru).
“कबीरा ते नर अँध है, गुरु को कहते और। हरि रूठे गुरु ठौर है, गुरु रूठे नहीं ठौर॥” ~ गुरुपूर्णिमा के शुभ अवसर पर , चरण स्पर्श ,शत शत नमन , अपने गुरु देव गुरु परम .. परम पूज्य बाबू जी 🙏 poet Kabir says , that individual is blinded if he doth ignore or show no belief in the guru ; for if the Lord be upset, then doth the Guru give solace , but when the Guru be upset then there be no comforting solace, no other path .. कबीरदास जी ने सत्य ही कहा है कि यदि परमात्मा रूठ जाए तो गुरु का आश्रय रहता है परंतु गुरु के उपरांत कोई ठौर नहीं रहता। गुरु के बिना ज्ञान नही - ज्ञान के बिना संस्कृति नही꫰ without the guru , there be no knowledge ; without knowledge there be no sacrament ; संस्कृति के बिना संस्कार नही - संस्कार के बिना आचरण नही꫰ without sacrament there be no culture ; without culture there be no conduct ; आचरण के बिना आदर नही -आदर के बिना मनुष्यता नही꫰ without conduct there be no respect ; without respect there be no humanness ; greetings on guru purnima .. my deference on the feet of my guru .. गुरु पूर्णिमा के शुभ अवसर पर सबको हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं !!! आज गुरु पूर्णिमा पर मेरे गुरु जी के चरणों में भी कोटि-कोटि नमन।🌹🌹🙏🏽
Extending wishes on Guru Purnima, veteran star Anupam Kher took to Twitter and wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, I salute all my teachers and teachers. His blessings, his love, his scolding and sometimes his beatings made me what I am today. And on this occasion, my blessings and love to all the students of @actorprepares."
गुरु पूर्णिमा के पावन अवसर पर मैं अपने सभी गुरुओं को और अध्यापकों को नत मस्तक प्रणाम करता हूँ। उनके आशीर्वाद ने, उनके प्यार ने, उनकी डांट ने और कभी कभी उनकी मार ने उन्होंने मुझे वो बनाया जो मैं आज हूँ।और इसी अवसर पर @actorprepares के सभी स्टूडेंट्स को मेरा आशीर्वाद और प्यार।🙏😍— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 5, 2020
Actor Urmila Matondkar shared the picture of Swami Vivekananda and extended her wishes on Guru Purnima. She tweeted, "While we are on the path of constant growth, many teachers guide us. But truly great phase in evolution is when our own soul becomes our greatest Guru. May your souls never fail to enlighten your path."
While we are on the path of constant growth,many teachers guide us.But truly great phase in evolution is when our Own Soul becomes our greatest Guru 🙏🏼 May your souls never fail to enlighten your path. #GuruPurnima2020 #गुरुपूर्णिमा pic.twitter.com/1DahnQgUyu— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) July 5, 2020
Shilpa Shetty also shared a picture of lord Sai on her Instagram account.
I believe, more than being religious, I’m spiritually inclined. My Guru, My Sai, shows me the way and direction... When you have Faith, or follow a guru, you must do so implicitly and have belief in his vision... whether it’s a living Guru or God/Universe. Faith is the bedrock of success or satisfaction. This Guru Purnima, look inward and keep unwavering faith, that it’s all happening for the best... and only the BEST will unfold ❤️🧿🌈 As Sai says, Shraddha aur Saboori (Faith and Patience) Happy Gurupurnima to all.❤️🙏😇 With Gratitude, SSK🙏🏻 . . . #GuruPurnima #omsairam #positivity #faith
Guru Purnima is marked on the full-moon day of the Hindu month Ashadha and is celebrated by the Hindus, Jains and the Buddhists to honour one's 'gurus' or teachers who guide us through our lives towards the path of enlightenment.