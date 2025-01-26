Under a velvet winter sky, Gurugram transformed into a dreamy haven of music and emotion as Cigarettes After Sex, the globally celebrated purveyors of ethereal dream pop, marked the start of the India leg of their monumental X’s World Tour. Fans poured in from across the region, creating an atmosphere of reverent anticipation and the band delivered a transcendent performance that resonated deeply with every soul present. The India leg of the X’s World Tour is produced by Laqshya Media Group, one of India’s largest independent marketing communications groups and curated by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow.

From the moment the band took the stage, the crowd erupted into cheers that echoed through the night, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening. The show opened with a shimmering rendition of ‘X’s’ from their newest album, drawing the audience into the band’s hypnotic world. Midway through the performance, Greg Gonzalez, lead vocalist and guitarist for the band, delighted fans by giving away his guitar picks to a few lucky members of the audience. Fans had come prepared, holding up posters asking for his picks—a beloved tradition at his concerts that added a personal and electric touch to the evening.

One of the most breathtaking moments of the night came during the performance of ‘Apocalypse’, when fans spontaneously illuminated the venue with their phone lights, turning the open-air arena into a galaxy of stars. Beloved tracks like ‘Sweet’, ‘Sunsetz’ and ‘K.’ transported the audience into the band’s paradisiacal universe, setting the perfect mood for what was to come. The visual spectacle was matched only by the emotional intensity of the music, leaving many in the audience visibly moved, some even wiping away tears. Tracks from their latest album X’s, such as ‘Tejano Blue’ and ‘Run Towards Your Fears’, brought a fresh energy to the setlist, blending the band’s signature cinematic soundscapes with a touch of disco-inspired warmth. Fans sang along passionately, their voices rising to meet Gonzalez’s in a moment of collective euphoria.

The audience proved their devotion to Cigarettes After Sex with every cheer, every wave and every heartfelt lyric sung back to the band. Couples swayed arm in arm, groups of friends huddled close and strangers bonded over the shared emotional journey. The band’s minimalist stage design, bathed in monochrome lights, only heightened the intimacy, making it feel like a personal serenade for every individual in the crowd. As the show came to a close, Greg Gonzalez addressed the audience with heartfelt gratitude, saying, “Love you all so much, thank you for sharing the stage with us. See you all next time.” The words were met with an eruption of applause, bringing a perfect end to a truly unforgettable night.

As the band closed the show with ‘Opera House’, the crowd erupted into a mix of applause, cheers and shouts of encore. The energy was electric, the emotions raw and the sense of connection unparalleled.

Following their electrifying performance at Lollapalooza India 2023, where every note seemed to ignite the crowd’s passion for the band and fans were left with an insatiable longing for their next live masterpiece, the overwhelming turnout and enthusiastic reception in Gurugram this Friday have set the bar for more evenings of unfiltered emotion and otherworldly soundscapes.