American band The Chicks end their concert in just 30 minutes, fans shocked

American renowned band The Chicks recently broke all their fan's hearts who waited so long to groove in their rocking beats. But, concertgoers were left shocked after the girl's band, comprising of lead singer Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer, unexpectedly ended their concert just after 30 minutes they started performing.



On June 19, the group was set to perform at the Ruoff Music Center in Indiana and they performed, but just for half-hour. However, they issued an apology later to all their disheartened fans.

Sharing an update on their social media handles, they wrote, ''Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you. We will be back in Indianapolis!! Hold on to your tickets. Ticket holders will be contacted by the official point of purchase with further information. We love you Indianapolis.”

No specific reasons have been shared by the group till now.



The attendees were quick to share their shocking experiences on Twitter. One user wrote, ''Chicks cancel the show after a few songs. A new experience for me. 11,000 fans. ''

Shortest concert ever with @amkartman tonight. #TheChicks got through 30 minutes at @ruoffmusicenter. Feel bad for Natalie Maines losing her voice. — Alex Kartman (@ajkartman) June 20, 2022 ×

While many fans showed their support to the fans and guessed that Natalie may have some allergy issues.

A bucket list for sure!! Feel better, indiana allergies are no joke. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/d2SucABg9V — kylee marie (@k_shoultz) June 20, 2022 ×

I feel ya Natalie, that Cottonwood is a Bitch! Thanks for giving it all you could, you’re a warrior! Feel better. Can’t wait to see the show when you ladies return! — Robin Tignor (@rutigger2) June 20, 2022 ×

