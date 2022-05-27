American actor Ray Liotta dies in sleep at age of 67 in Dominican Republic

American actor Ray Liotta breathed his last in Dominican Republic on Thursday. The actor, who was known for his role in 1990 blockbuster crime film 'Goodfellas', died in his sleep at the age of 67, media reports said. The death of Ray Liotta was confirmed by the Dominican Republic General Directorate of Cinema to Reuters. At the time of his death, Liotta was staying at a hotel with his fiancée Jacy Nittolo as they were filming for 'Dangerous Waters', said actor’s publicist Jennifer Allen.

The cause of death has not yet been specified, as per cinema officials. An emergency service team entered the hotel where the actor was staying, media reports said. The body of the actor has been transferred to the forensic institute of Santo Domingo. He also has a 23-year-old daughter, Karsen Liotta.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

The actor was born on December 18, 1954, in Newark, New Jersey. He had also played baseball player ‘Shoeless Joe Jackson’ in 'Field of Dreams’. Liotta is also known for movies like 'The Many Saints of Newark' and 'Something Wild’. In 'Dangerous Waters', the actor was playing a leading role. In the movie, a sailing holiday goes awry when family secrets are revealed.

After learning about the demise, Seth Rogen, who acted with Liotta in 'Observe and Report' film, said on Twitter, "He was such a lovely, talented and hilarious person. Working with him was one of the great joys of my career and we made some of my favorite scenes I ever got to be in. A true legend of immense skill and grace."

(With inputs from agencies)