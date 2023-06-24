Amber Heard looks ravishing as she attends the premiere of her movie at Taormina Film Festival

Amber Heard is gearing up for her next movie, In the Fire, and before that, the actress attended the 69th Taormina Film Festival. It was Amber's first major public appearance since the end of her much-publicised defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp last year.



In The Fire, Heard plays the role of a psychiatrist. The supernatural thriller is directed by Conor Allyn and stars Eduardo Noriega. Both Conor and Eduardo attended the film festival's grand ceremony.

As per the People, Heard seemed ''relaxed and happy' at the event as she joked and laughed with friends.

The Aquaman actress was looking stunning in a white outfit featuring a wrap shirt, a T-shirt, and black high heels. She took the glam factor a notch higher with her red lipstick. She accessorised her look with silver and gold jewellery. She kept her hair open. #taorminafilmfestival #AmberIsWorthIt #amberheard #IntheFire #IStandwithAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/6fp1EIf2n1 — ꧁𝙻𝚎𝚊𝚟𝚎𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚍𝙰𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚎꧂ (@LeaveHeardAlone) June 24, 2023 × Amber's movie premiere came a little more than a month after Depp made his grand comeback with the premiere of his French film Jeanne du Barry. The historical drama, directed by and starring Maïwenn, opened the Cannes Film Festival this year. #InTheFire #AmberHeard #AmberIsWorthIt #TaorminaFilmFestival @TaoFilmFestival



Let’s GOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/lTxLLer9YY — ꧁𝙻𝚎𝚊𝚟𝚎𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚍𝙰𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚎꧂ (@LeaveHeardAlone) June 24, 2023 × More about the movie - This is her first major onscreen role since the end of her legal battle with Depp last year, which she lost. As per the press release, Heard plays a "pioneering psychiatrist who sets out to treat a desperate child at a time when psychiatry is not yet a respected science.'' The story takes place in 1899.

"While the woman tries to psychoanalyze the child, the nefarious events intensify and her 'cure' becomes a race to save the little boy from the fury of his fellow citizens, and perhaps, even from himself." Amber's relocation to Spain After her highly publicised defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber has kept her profile relatively low. And biding adieu to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, the actor has moved to Madrid, Spain, with her young daughter, Oonagh.

Confirming the same to Spanish media, the actress said that she has moved to Spain and plans to live there.

The actress said in Spanish, "I love Spain so much. I hope I can get to stay here, I love living here. I hope you are good, it was a pleasure meeting you. I have to move forward, huh? That's life." On the work front If reports are to be believed, she will next be seen in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Which will be released in December of this year. After she lost the multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit filed by Depp, several reports came out stating that her role had been axed from the movie. The long defamation trial The two-month-long trial was held in Fairfax, Virginia, during which the Aquaman actress accused her ex-husband of domestic violence. After the six-week trial, the seven-member jury at Fairfax Court sided with Johnny in the $50 million defamation case and agreed that Amber and her Washington Post op-ed had slandered not only Depp's image but also his career.

