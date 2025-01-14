The long hair is gone! Allu Arjun sported a new look as he celebrated Makar Sankranti with his wife Sneha Reddy and kids Ayaan and Arha on Tuesday.



Arjun has been sporting a scruffy look with long hair and a heavy beard for a while now, which was his look for Pushpa 2. The film was released in December and shattered box office records and became a blockbuster in the subsequent days. But the film's release also led to controversy and the tragic death of a woman in Hyderabad, and Arjun was also dragged in the case.



The actor, however, looked upbeat on Tuesday as his wife, Sneha Reddy, shared images of their family's celebrations.



The actor was seen in a white traditional kurta pajama as he posed with his wife and kids. Wishing everyone, Sneha wrote the caption, "Happy Sankrathi ❤ #2025"

Last week, Allu Arjun received relief from the Nampally court in Hyderabad in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The actor's legal team requested an exemption, and the court relaxed some of his bail terms. Under the new terms, the actor will not have to visit the Chikkadapally police station in Hyderabad every Sunday. The exemption was granted due to security concerns.

Arjun was taken into custody by the police from his Jubilee Hills residence on December 13 over the tragic death of a woman in a stampede at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during Pushpa 2 premiere.

While the Nampally court sentenced him to a 14-day remand, the High Court granted him a 4-week interim bail. He was released from Chanchalaguda Central Jail on December 14.

About the Pushpa 2 stampede case

On December 4, Arjun attended the premiere of his latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule with his family and co-star Rashmika Mandanna at Sandhya Theatre in RTC X Roads, Hyderabad. The actor’s visit caused fans to surge forward to catch a glimpse of him, leading to a stampede that led to the death of a woman and the hospitalisation of her young son in critical condition.

The police arrested Arjun, the theatre management, and a few security members based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family. Arjun also paid Rs 25 lakh (Rs 2.5 million) to the victim's family.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, featured Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and released on 5th December 2024.

