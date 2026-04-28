/All is well again! Aamir Khan confirms 3 Idiots sequel, talks about the script

Good news for all 3 Idiots fans! After much buzz, actor Aamir Khan has confirmed that a sequel to the hit film is already in the works. For the much-anticipated project, Khan will once again collaborate with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, and the original iconic characters are set to return.

This exciting update comes more than a decade after 3 Idiots was released in theatres and went on to become a cult classic.

Aamir Khan confirms 3 Idiots sequel, gives update on script

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Released in 2009, the satirical comedy became one of the highest-grossing films at the box office. After years of speculation about a sequel, Aamir Khan has finally broken his silence, and he has not disappointed fans.

Aamir, who famously played Rancho (Phunsukh Wangdu), revealed that the sequel will continue the story from where the original left off.

Speaking to Amar Ujala, Aamir revealed that Raju Hirani is working on the script, and he had found it, ‘’wonderful.''

"Raju is working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I’ve heard the story, and it’s wonderful." The PK actor said.



Revealing that the story will pick up 10 years later after the first film, Khan said,"It’s unusual, with the same humour as the first film, and follows the characters 10 years later."

Adapted from Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone, the sequel, after what Aamir has revealed, will reunite the actor with Kareena Kapoor Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi.

More about 3 Idiots

Months before Aamir spoke about the sequel, Hirani had shared a major update, revealing that he is working on the scripts for both Munna Bhai 3 and a sequel to 3 Idiots.