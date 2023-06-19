All BTS members to get enlisted in the military by end of this year: Reports

The K-pop boy band BTS always manages to stay in the news. Their military enlistments have been a bittersweet topic among the purple ARMY. Two members have already been enlisted in the military last year. As per South Korean law, all men have to serve a period of 18 months in the military before they turn 28. The oldest member, Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, got enlisted last year. Soon after, J-Hope also joined him. Reports now suggest that all the BTS members will join the military service by the end of this year.

BTS members to enlist by year-end

Latest reports suggest that the remaining members of the BTS band - Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, are all going to get enlisted in the military by the end of this year. A report said, “They will fulfil their scheduled activities, such as Suga's world tour and Jungkook's solo ventures in the first half of the year. Despite being eligible for postponement, Jimin, V and Jungkook decided to prioritise their military service and reunite with fans sooner.”

All Bangtan Boys members are to get enlisted in the South Korean army by the end of this year so that they can reconsolidate as a group again in 2025 after serving for 18 months.