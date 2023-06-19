All BTS members to get enlisted in the military by end of this year: Reports
Story highlights
All Bangtan Boys members to get enlisted in the South Korean army by the end of this year so that they can reconsolidate as a group again in 2025 after serving for 18 months.
The K-pop boy band BTS always manages to stay in the news. Their military enlistments have been a bittersweet topic among the purple ARMY. Two members have already been enlisted in the military last year. As per South Korean law, all men have to serve a period of 18 months in the military before they turn 28. The oldest member, Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, got enlisted last year. Soon after, J-Hope also joined him. Reports now suggest that all the BTS members will join the military service by the end of this year.
BTS members to enlist by year-end
Latest reports suggest that the remaining members of the BTS band - Suga, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, are all going to get enlisted in the military by the end of this year. A report said, “They will fulfil their scheduled activities, such as Suga's world tour and Jungkook's solo ventures in the first half of the year. Despite being eligible for postponement, Jimin, V and Jungkook decided to prioritise their military service and reunite with fans sooner.”
What are other BTS members up to?
Earlier, it was reported that Jungkook would be the next member to release his new solo album. The new album is of a royal pop star vibe. Jungkook is treated as a true multitalented all-rounder because of his stage presence. His new album is going to potentially be a global success. V will also be releasing his solo album shortly. Both V and Junkook have been working hard on their new projects and travelling overseas.
Inspired by Suga, Jungkook might also have a solo meet-and-greet event for fans. V recently released his cover of La Jazz De V which hints at the theme of his upcoming work, his love for jazz.
The spree of solo content was started by J-hope when he released Jack in the Box followed by Jin’s Astronaut. RM was then the next in the queue to release Indigo followed by Jimin dropping Face and Suga with D-Day.
