Alia Bhatt jets off to attend the world premiere of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the Berlin Film Festival

On Monday, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt was clicked at the Mumbai Airport as she was headed to Berlin to attend the world premiere of her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the Berlinale Special Galas.



Paparazzi clicked Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt at the Mumbai airport late at night.

Dressed in all white, Alia gave major airport look goals. Later, Alia also dropped a sneak peek of her work trip on her Instagram Story. Sharing a picture of her sister Shaheen, Alia captioned it as," Berlinale 2022."



Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district of Mumbai. Alia features as Gangubai in the film which also stars Ajay Devgn.



This isn't the first time that Alia's film is getting a screening at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival. In 2019, Alia and actor Ranveer Singh attended the festival with director Zoya Akhtar as their film 'Gully Boy' premiered at the film festival.



'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is scheduled to release in theatres on February 25.