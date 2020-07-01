Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan named among 819 new members of The Academy

The Academy has announced its new members list and it features Awkwafina, Matthew Cherry, Cynthia Erivo, Alma Har'el, Zendaya and others.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences sent invites to 819 new members from the entertainment industry. What stands out among these new members is that while the number is down from previous years, it’s pushing the inclusivity bar with 45 per cent more women, 36 per cent people of color and 49 per cent people based outside of the United States. In total 15 Oscar winners, 75 Oscar nominees and five recipients of Scientific and Technical Awards have been asked to join the organization this year.

These have happened in the wake of #OscarsSoWhite controversy that started in 2016.

Making the announcement, Academy president David Rubin said in a statement, "The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travelers in the motion picture arts and sciences. We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now."

Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said, "We take great pride in the strides we have made in exceeding our initial inclusion goals set back in 2016, but acknowledge the road ahead is a long one. We are committed to staying the course. I cannot give enough thanks to all our members and staff who worked on the A2020 initiative and to our head of Member Relations and Awards, Lorenza Munoz, for her leadership and passion in guiding us through to this point and helping to set the path going forward. We look forward to continuing to foster an Academy that reflects the world around us in our membership, our programs, our new Museum and in our awards."

Among those from India are Alia Bhatt for her roles in 'Gully Boy', Raazi' and Hrithik Roshan for his work in 'Super 30', 'Jodhaa Akbar'. Neeta Lulla made it in the costume designers' list for work in 'Jodhaa Akbar' and 'Devdas'.

Oscars 2021 ceremony is scheduled for April 25.

