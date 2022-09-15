Alia Bhatt & her 'Heart of Stone' co-star Jamie Dornan are all excited for Netflix fan event - watch

The most exciting fan event of the year is almost here. Hosted by Netflix, the Tudum event will be back with some bombshell revelations on September 24 that all the moviegoers have been waiting for.



Giving a hint of some big global releases that the audience can look up to, the streaming giant released a short teaser clip featuring some of Hollywood's biggest stars like Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and Henry Cavill. And, what was more special for the Indian audience was Alia Bhatt. Who was sharing the screen with 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star Jamie Dornan.



Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut alongside 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot and Jamie with 'Heart of Stone.'



In the teaser, Alia and Jamie appear for a second in which she ask, 'Are you ready?' To which he says, ''I'm ready''.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram handle, Alia wrote, ''l Heart with #Tudum❤️Catch the Heart Of Stone debut and so much more!🍿''



The audience might get the first look or more exciting details about Tom Harper's spy thriller during the fan event.



Alia is not the only Indian star featured in the clip. Actor Rajkummar Rao was also there representing Indian cinema.



The teaser also showed the entire 'Stranger Things' cast, Henry Cavill, 'Bridgerton' stars, 'Squid Game' actors, 'Money Heist' actor, Pedro

Alonso and others.



Sharing the teaser on Youtube, the streaming giant wrote, ''Calling all fans! Tudum is back with 5 shows around the world! Mark your calendars on September 24 to watch your favourite global stars and creators on the virtual stage for an exciting day full of Netflix news, exclusives and first looks.''



Like every year, the streaming giant has a lot of exciting revelations for the Indian audience too, like Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s film 'Qala', 'Khufiya', and 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' among others.