Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon arrive at New Delhi for National Film Awards ceremony

President Draupadi Murmu will be conferring the National Film Awards at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday. Ahead of the ceremony, actress Alia Bhatt was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport leaving for the ceremony along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia will be receiving her National Film Award for Best Actor for her performance in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia, dressed in an ivory salwar-kameez with her tied in a bun, smiled and waved at the waiting paparazzi before entering the airport. Ranbir was in a black hoodie and pants and even wore sunglasses for the early morning flight.



Actor Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy were seen at Delhi airport on Tuesday morning as they arrived to attend the ceremony. Allu Arjun will be receiving Best Actor National Award for his performance in Pushpa. He is the first Telugu actor to have received a National Award in the Best Actor category.

Stay tuned to @TrendsAlluArjun for tags!@alluarjun #NationalFilmAwards

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon arrived early on Tuesday in Delhi. Kriti and Alia have jointly been named as winners in the Best Actress category. Sanon has won for her performance in Mimi where She played a dancer and a surrogate mother.



When the awards were announced, Alia had given a shoutout to Kriti on Instagram. She had written, “P.S – Kriti .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster."



Karan Johar to attend National Film Awards



Karan Johar along with Dharma Productions CEO Apoorv Mehta were also spotted at Mumbai's Kalina aiprort on Tuesday morning as they left for Delhi. Karan Johar's production Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, has won the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards.





R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has been named the Best Film of the Year while veteran actress Waheeda Rehman will be receiving the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award- the highest film award in India.