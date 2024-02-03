Akshay Kumar turns singer for a devotional song dedicated to Hindu god Shiva

Akshay Kumar is all set to mesmerise audiences with an enchanting music video titled "Shambhu," scheduled for release on February 5th, 2024. The actor unveiled the poster today, showcasing his stunning transformation into a devoted Shiv bhakt (devotee).

Clad in traditional attire, Akshay embodies the spirit of a Shiva worshipper in an unprecedented avatar, adorned with a sacred Tripundra tilak, symbolic tattoos, and attire that exudes profound devotion. The poster encapsulates the divine aura with the actor flaunting long locks, Rudraksha beads, a nose ring, and a Trishul in hand - all of which are significant symbols in Shiva worship.

While sharing the poster, Akshay wrote in the caption, "Jai Mahakaal. SHAMBHU song video releasing on 5th February 2024." Check it out below!

"Shambhu" promises a melodious journey into spirituality, guided by Akshay's devotional avatar. The music video release marks Akshay Kumar's first project of the year.

Other than Akshay, the soulful anthem features vocals by Sudhir Yaduvanshi and Vikram Montrose. The lyrics have been penned by Abhinav Shekhar which seamlessly complement the music composed by Vikram Montrose.