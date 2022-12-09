Aerosmith cancels Las Vegas concerts owing to Steven Tyler's poor health

Aerosmith's final two Las Vegas residency concerts have been cancelled. The announcement was made on that band's social media pages.



The band apologised to their fans and wrote, "On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out. Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the new year!" the group wrote Wednesday.



The concerts were cancelled owing to the band's lead singer Steven Tyler's poor health.

Earlier this year in May, the band had to cancel the June and July Las Vegas residency dates due to Tyler's relapse.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the group wrote at that time. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

Tyler, 74, left a rehabilitation centre in July and his representative stated that he was "doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage."

Then in early September, the band made a comeback on stage as it performed in Maine and Massachusetts.