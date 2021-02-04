Actor sues Netflix over working conditions amid pandemic

Hollywood actor Timothy Hearl sued Netflix over COVID-19 working conditions. This comes after Netflix also found itself become a part of live entertainment with ‘Stranger Things: The Drive Into Experience’ to keep up the entertainment spirit amid pandemic.

The drive-in show allows fans of the Netflix series to navigate their vehicles through a parking lot styled as the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in 1985, where performers recreate scenes from the show’s third season. The show, located in downtown Los Angeles and designed for the pandemic time, opened in October and runs through at least March.

The actor Timothy Hearl was hired to play a Demogorgon, a monster from the series’ Upside Down realm before he was reassigned to play a character who wears a hazmat suit.

According to the lawsuit, Timothy Hearl expressed concern about the risk of COVID-19 exposure during rehearsals which were held indoors. Unsatisfied by the response, he filed a complaint with the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

He complains in the lawsuit of having felt sick along with others from possible carbon monoxide poisoning due to car exhaust. He adds that some actors had difficulty breathing. OSHA representatives are said to have performed a site inspection of the Stranger Things set. Eventually, Hearl says, his employment was terminated.

He now claims his firing runs afoul of California’s Whistleblower Retaliation statutes, which protects employees from retaliation after reporting legal violations to authorities.