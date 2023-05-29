'Action stars never retire' says Arnold Schwarzenegger on Bruce Willis’ retirement

Arnold Shwarzenegger is all praise for Bruce Willis. After Bruce revealed he is taking a step back from acting owing to his poor health, Arnold said that he finds Bruce “fantastic” and that he will always be a “huge star”. Following Bruce Willis’ medical diagnosis, as he suffers from a brain disorder called frontotemporal dementia, the Hollywood actor has retired from acting.

Arnold Shwarzenegger said, “I think that he’s fantastic. He was, always for years and years, a huge, huge star. And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man.”

Arnold further added, “I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis have partnered before. They are on the board in the restaurant franchise Planet Hollywood and also worked together on The Expendables franchise.

Meanwhile, Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday in March surrounded by his family, including ex-wife Demi Moore, current wife Emma Heming Willis and his daughters. As for Arnold, he will next star in Netflix’s new action-comedy Fubar. It is a docu-series that chronicles his life. He also has an upcoming self-help book, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life.

