Cinema imitates life, so, naturally, a film based on the Mahakumbh would be made in Bollywood. The biggest religious gathering, which concluded on Tuesday, serves as the backdrop of a new Hindi film. Titled Mahasangam, the film is being directed by Bharat Bala and features Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, and Shahana Goswami in the lead roles.



The film delves into the complex dynamics of a father, son, and daughter caught in a poignant struggle over a musical inheritance, offering an evocative story of love, conflict, and the power of tradition.



The film's director, Bharat Bala, is renowned for his evocative storytelling and cinematic style. The film is enriched by the musical genius of AR Rahman.

Speaking about the film, director Bharat Bala said, “Mahasangam is Virtual Bharat and my tribute to the world's largest gathering of humanity, the Maha Kumbh Mela, that concluded today. This is a story that delves into complex layers of human emotions, and unfolds at an unprecedented gathering of pilgrims. This is a story that dives deep into a journey of redemption, inheritance, and music, narrated through the three lead characters. I’m immensely proud and fortunate to direct this film, especially with the incredible talent backing it. From the legendary AR Rahman coming on board to do the music to an absolutely outstanding cast and with the blessings of Ajoy Chakroborty, a stalwart of Hindustani classical music—each one of them adds something special to this journey.”

A few days back, Abhishek and Shahana were seen shooting in the crowded streets of Parayagraj, the city that hosted Maha Kumbh.

Shahana Goswami was recently seen in the UK film Santosh, which earned rave reviews at various international film festivals and earned a nomination at BAFTAs. Abhishek Banerjee was seen in Stree 2, the biggest hit of 2024.

