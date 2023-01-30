'Aarya 3' First Look: Sushmita Sen is back in the boldest avatar

Sushmita Sen has returned in her baldest avatar. On Monday, the first look of 'Aarya's third season was released and featured Sen as the titular character, who has kickstarted the shoot of season 3.

The short clip featured Sen smoking a cigar as she can be seen adjusting her gun and flipping her hair in the smartest way. In the clip, Sen is dressed in an olive-coloured tee and is adding extra glam to her look with oversized sunglasses. The video wrote in the caption: “She is back, and she means business #HotstarSpecials #Aarya3, Now shooting. Coming soon only on @disneyplushotstar.”

The short teaser has garnered a massive response from the audience: One fan wrote, “Eagerly waiting for Aarya 3 sushmita ma'am ,”



“Sushmita Sen 😎 Totally killer,” and “Who makes a shooting announcement. Will have to wait so much.”



More details about the anticipated third season have not been released yet.



The first two seasons of the show got impeccable responses from audiences and critics alike. The series shows Sen as a doting mother who is living a happy life with her husband and three children until her husband is shot dead, after which she fights to save her family from everything and joins the mafia gang.



The show has been nominated for an International Emmy Award for best drama series.