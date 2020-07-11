'A Suitable Boy' trailer: Ishaan Khatter, Tabu star in Mira Nair's intense love drama

The trailer of Ishaan Khatter and Tabu's 'A Suitable Boy' has been released on July 11. The Mira Nair directorial series is based on Vikram Seth's acclaimed novel of the same name. The 'Dhadak' actor also gave a sneak peek of the series as he dropped the short-video on his social media account.



While sharing the first look of the television series, he wrote, ''A first sneak peek into the world of #ASuitableBoy....@bbc: Love will push you beyond your boundaries. Based on the best-selling novel, A Suitable Boy starts 26th July on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer.

The series is set in 1951- in post-independent India - the time when the country was preparing for its first general elections. The story revolves around Lata played by Tanya Maniktala and her mother's quest to find a suitable boy for her daughter. Ishaan plays Maan Kapoor, a son of a politician who falls in love with the Saeeda Bai played by Tabu.

The first episode is due to be aired on July 26 on BBC One. The drama miniseries written by Andrew Davies adapted from the novel of the same name by Vikram Seth. The series also stars Ram Kapoor, Rasika Dugal and Namit Das.



Tabu, who has previously worked with Mira Nair in the 2006 film 'The Namesake', said she is looking forward to another 'creatively charged experience' with the filmmaker.