It would not be wrong to say that some of the best and most gripping thrillers are being produced in South Indian cinema.

From intense screenplays to intricate performances, South Indian thrillers have delivered outstanding films in various subgenres, including horror, crime, and suspense.

For all the moviegoers out there, we present a list of the best South Indian thriller movies that will keep you on the edge of your seat, constantly guessing what comes next.

Best South Indian thrillers you should watch

Drishyam

The two-part Drishyam franchise is one of the best mystery thrillers of Indian cinema. Starring Mohanlal, the movie revolves around a common man who will go to any length to save his family, after mistakenly committing a crime. The first part focuses on how the lead character hides the key details from the police, whereas the sequel takes a twist with how he's finally able to hide the truth.

This Malayalam franchise was remade in Hindi in 2015 with Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles.

Bramayugam

Bramayugam is a horror thriller that will haunt your dreams. Starring Mammootty, the black and white drama is set in 17th-century Malabar and shows dark periods of Kerala’s history revolving around three characters.

The movie revolves around Thevan, a slave who is on the run. After losing his partner, he finds a mystical and old mansion amid the jungle, where an old man with eerie looks, Koduman Potti, resides with his cook. How Koran will get out of the mansion makes up the rest of the plot.

Super Deluxe

An intense thriller tells four stories that are interconnected and run parallelly throughout the movie that is filled with different emotions of romance, comedy and situationship, among other things.

Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s film stars acting powerhouses such as Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, and Fahadh Faasil.

Anjaam Pathiraa

Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, this gripping movie revolves around Anwar Hussain (Kunchacko Boban), a psychologist who works as a consulting criminologist in Kochi City Police and is uncovering the crime taking place in the city.

Joseph

One of the engaging South Indian thriller films with a suspenseful plot that keeps you engaged throughout. The movie revolves around Joseph, a retired detective, who is investigating a crime.

Bhoothakaalam

This Malayalam psychological film starring Shane Nigam and Revathy tells the mysterious story of a mother and her son, who experience surreal events following the death of a family member.

Ratsasan

The film revolves around Arun, an aspiring film director, who becomes a police officer and tries to find a serial killer who is targeting teen school girls.