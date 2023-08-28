5 films and shows that give us a glimpse of the outer world

India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 scripted history by successfully landing on the surface of the moon on 23rd August. With the Lander accomplishing a ‘soft landing’ on the Moon’s south pole, India becomes the only country to have ever done so.

How did it happen? What goes behind all this? What lies beyond the earth? To get a glimpse into this world and of course, to celebrate this big day, let’s look at 5 films shows that talk about the outer space.

Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family:



Aliens, robots, craters, meteoroids – what can we expect from the outer world? Our friend Abhimanyu gives us a glimpse with Nickelodeon’s Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family. The animated series features the newest and friendliest alien in town, Abhimanyu, and his team of three, who embark on a mission to learn about the unique cultures and ways of life on Earth. What makes it interesting is when the alien team faces troubles as they try to blend in with humans in their human form, make friends, hide their identity, and overcome adverse situations and threats. You can catch the series every Monday to Friday at 12 noon only on Nick!

Guardians of the Galaxy:



Guardians of the Galaxy is a remarkable showcase from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that takes audiences on a cosmic adventure like no other. Combining humour, action, and heart, this franchise offers a unique perspective on intergalactic heroes. The core team includes Peter Quill (Star-Lord), Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, Rocket Raccoon, and Groot. Their personalities clash in comedic and touching ways, setting them apart from traditional superhero teams. Beneath the humour and action, the films explore themes of identity, redemption, and family.

Avatar:



Avatar one of the highest-grossing movies of all time is a science fiction epic that takes viewers to the distant alien world of Pandora, where a human soldier becomes embroiled in the conflict between an indigenous species and his own people. Avatar is set in the year 2154 on the lush moon of Pandora, located in the Alpha Centauri star system. The moon is home to a diverse ecosystem and a humanoid alien species called the Na'vi. The film address’s themes of environmentalism, colonialism, and the exploitation of indigenous cultures and is renowned for its groundbreaking visual effects and innovative use of 3D technology.

Steven Universe:



In a universe brimming with gemstones, dazzling colors, and heartwarming connections, Steven Universe: The Movie emerges as a radiant gem of its own. This animated cinematic marvel encapsulates a cosmic adventure that unfolds through five facets, each gleaming with its unique brilliance. As fans of the original series well know, Steven Universe isn't just a show; it's an exploration of identity, friendship, and the boundless potential of love.

Zathura- A Space Adventure:



Strap in for an intergalactic joyride as we explore the thrilling space odyssey of Zathura: A Space Adventure. This cinematic gem takes us beyond the stars and into a world of adventure, danger, and cosmic surprises. What seems like an ordinary board game quickly transforms into an otherworldly challenge with stakes that are out of this world. Each move on the Zathura board propels the brothers into new and perilous cosmic scenarios, from battling rogue robots to navigating asteroid fields - every roll of the dice takes you deeper into a world of cosmic surprises, sibling camaraderie, and the boundless wonders of the universe.

