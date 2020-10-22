25 years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's movie to re-release in these countries

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's 1995 film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', completed 25 glorious years this week, and in honour of the silver jubilee celebrations, the movie will be re-releasing in theatres several countries outside of India.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the countries where the film is slated to release in a tweet. "DDLJ back in cinemas... DDLJ - starring SRK and Kajol - to re-release in cinemas in USA, Canada, UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mauritius, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Spain, Switzerland, Estonia and Finland."

On Tuesday, SRK had changed his profile picture of his social accounts and Twitter name to Raj Malhotra, "25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25@yrf." SRK had noted.

A few days back, London's Leicester Square revealed that to mark this special occasion, they would be installing the statues of Bollywood's iconic pair of Raj and Simran at the square. It will be the latest addition to the square. The statues will depict a scene from the film, which was filmed in the heart of the bustling city.



Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film was released in 1995 and is one of the longest-running Indian films in theatres. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 4 crore and had become a major blockbuster in 1995. It had collected Rs 89 crore in India and Rs 13.50 crore in overseas markets.