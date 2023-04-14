1 year of KGF 2! Makers release 'monster cut' video of Yash starrer blockbuster film - watch

One year ago, history was created in the Indian entertainment industry. It was the release of Yash starrer KGF 2, a film that created wonders and set an example of its success across boundaries. Coming from the house of Hombale films, the film has completed 1 year of its release today and nothing to doubt, there hasn't been any blockbuster yet that saw the rage, the craze, the success like KGF 2. Be it conquering the box office windows with its massive collection to emerge as a trendsetter among the audience, the film Prashanth Neel's directorial has transcended all the definitions of success that have never been witnessed before.



To mark the 1-year completion journey of KGF 2, the production house, Hombale Films has shared an enthralling poster of the film and jotted down a caption encapsulating the success of the film.

One year ago today, #KGFChapter2 took us on an unforgettable journey filled with breathtaking action, intense emotions and larger-than-life characters. The film's release was nothing short of a festival, with fans… pic.twitter.com/oYdety0vkP — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) April 14, 2023 ×

As they wrote, ''It's indeed worth agreeing that KGF 2 was nothing less than a festival for the audience. The way theaters saw a flood of audience flocking in, it was a magic that everyone was eagerly waiting for in the post-pandemic era. While it was just the beginning, the film came and created history on the very first day itself with its massive opening collection of 54 Cr. in the Hindi market while its worldwide collection of 1200 Cr. made the Kannada industry shine on the global map. The film took the rage of Rocky Bhai aka Yash to another level altogether. While the fandom of the Rocking Star went on to spread its charm over the minds of the audience, his hairstyle, beards, and the Yash style pattern suits, became a trend over night. Moreover, KGF 2 is a film that is indeed a special one for the audience.''

Marking the big day, the makers also dropped a montage video featuring some memorable scenes from the film. The video, titled Monster Cut, was praised by the netizens, who quickly demanded the release of KGF 3.





Hombale films have grown by leaps and bounds in the past few years. Having left the nation awestruck with a massive masala entertainer KGF franchise, with a film like Kantara they brought a story from the heartlands of India that emerged as a clutter-breaking success of the year.



Apart from giving the KGF franchise, Hombale Films is looking ahead with Pan India films like Salaar, which can be claimed as the film of the year, Yuva and Dhoomam.

