India, Japan begin first joint fighter jet drill near Tokyo: Japanese Defence Ministry

The Japanese defence ministry confirmed that the first-ever joint fighter jet drill between Japan and India began on Monday. The exercises, which are being conducted at the Air Self-Defence Force’s (ASDF) Hyakuri Air Base in the northeastern Ibaraki prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, will end on January 26.

The motive of the drills is to “promote mutual understanding, strengthen defence cooperation between the air forces” and enhance the force's tactical skills, the ASDF said in a statement, Japan Times reported.

The military exercises are being carried out in a bid to fortify defence and security ties amid China's expanding military power in the Indo-Pacific area.

While Japan's ASDF is anticipated to field four F-2 and four F-15 planes for the 11-day air combat training, the Indian Air Force is planning to send four Su-30MKI fighters, two C-17 Globemaster transport planes, an IL-78 aerial refuelling tanker, and nearly 150 personnel, as per Kyodo News.

The exercise, which will train participants for a variety of "air combat missions in a complex environment," will strengthen a “long-standing bond of friendship” and pave the way for greater communication between the two air forces, the Indian defence ministry said.

As Tokyo broadens its network of security allies across the world, India has now joined the United States, Australia, Britain and Germany as the fifth nation to send fighter jets to Japan for joint exercises. Joint exercises between Indian and Japanese ground and maritime self-defence troops have already been held.

The drills which were first agreed upon in November 2019 during a security meeting were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both nations decided to intensify their security cooperation through measures, such as joint manoeuvres, towards a “common strategic goal of achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific, that is inclusive and resilient, based on the rule of law and free from coercion,” La Prensa Latina reported.

Japan and India are members of the Quad, along with Australia and the US. Quad is a multilateral security arrangement designed to thwart Beijing's expanding influence in the area. The last Quad summit was held in May 2022 in Tokyo.

