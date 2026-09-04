/Pantsir, Kusha, IACCS: How India could strengthen and protect its S-400 squadrons

From IACCS and Project Kusha to a possible Pantsir-S1 layer, India is building an integrated air-defence ecosystem around its long-range S-400 firepower.

Russia has formally responded to India’s requirement for five additional S-400 squadrons, potentially taking India’s planned strength from five to ten. But the bigger story is not simply the number of Russian missile systems India could eventually operate. It is the increasingly sophisticated Indian architecture being built around them.

India gives the S-400 more eyes

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At the heart of this architecture is IACCS, the Integrated Air Command and Control System.

The indigenous Indian Air Force network connects multiple sensors and command-and-control nodes to create a wider air picture. Information can come from ground-based radars, Netra and Phalcon airborne early-warning aircraft and other air-defence sensors.

This potentially gives the S-400 additional eyes beyond its own sensors.

A threat detected by one sensor can be incorporated into the wider picture, allowing commanders to select the appropriate weapon. In effect, the sensor detecting a target does not necessarily have to belong to the system engaging it.

Protecting the S-400

The S-400 will always be a high-value target during a conflict, as was clear during Op Sindoor. Drones, cruise missiles and loitering munitions could potentially be used to overwhelm or attack its components.

This makes reports of Indian interest in Russia’s Pantsir-S1 particularly significant. The shorter-range gun-and-missile system could potentially provide point defence around valuable long-range assets, allowing S-400 interceptors to be reserved for more demanding threats.

Project Kusha

India is simultaneously developing an indigenous long-range layer under DRDO’s Project Kusha, or Extended Range Air Defence System. It was successfully tested earlier this year.

Kusha is expected to employ multiple interceptor classes against aircraft, cruise missiles, drones and other airborne threats, complementing systems such as the S-400, MRSAM, Akash, QRSAM and shorter-range defences.

India’s air-defence umbrella

The emerging architecture therefore extends far beyond one missile.

India is moving towards overlapping layers of sensors, command networks and interceptors, with IACCS helping connect the battlespace.

The S-400 provides the long-range punch. Kusha could deepen the indigenous layer. Shorter-range systems protect the gaps.

But IACCS could be the nervous system holding it together.

In the next air war, the decisive advantage may belong not merely to the missile that flies farthest, but to the network that detects first, decides first and fires first.