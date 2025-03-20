Indian spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, who is a dance choreographer were granted divorce by the Mumbai family court on Thursday (March 20). The court, granted decree to the couple on the joint petition filed for divorce by mutual consent. The news was confirmed by Nitin Kumar Gupta, Chahal's lawyer, while speaking to the media outside the court.

"The court has granted the decree of divorce. The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife," Nitin was quoted as saying to news agency ANI.

Chahal and Dhanashree first met in Gurugram in December 2020 and fell in love. They dated each other for some time and got married the same year. However, their relationship did not last long and they separated in June 2022, according to the petition filed by them in the court. On February 5, 2025 a joint petition was filed before the Bandra Family Court seeking divorce by mutual consent.

The decision comes a day after the Bombay High Court, directed the family court to expedite proceedings, owing to Chahal's commitment to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which starts from March 22. Chahal is a member of the Punjab Kings, which plays its first match on Tuesday (March 25) against Gujarat Titans.

The six-month mandatory period stipulated for every couple after filing of the divorce was also waived by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday.

Compiling by the divorce settlement terms, Chahal paid Dhanashree Rs 4.75 crore ($5,50,197) of which Rs 2.37 ($2,74,519) crore was paid as first installment, while the second installment was to be paid after the divorce decree was granted, noted the Bombay High Court.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's love story and marriage

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree first met in Gurugram in December 2020 after the cricketer signed up for Dhanashree's YouTube dance classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After dating for a few months, Chahal and Mumbai-based dentist Dhanashree got married in Gurugram in December 2020.

Meanwhile, IPL 2025 season kicks off on March 22, with the first game to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.