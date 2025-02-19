Captain Meg Lanning's stellar 69 off 49 balls powered Delhi Capitals to a thrilling seven-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) on Wednesday in Vadodara.

Advertisment

Batting first, UP Warriorz posted a competitive 166 for seven, anchored by Kiran Navgire's explosive 51 off 27 balls. Despite the strong start, the total proved insufficient as Delhi chased it down with one ball to spare.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: We have picked only two spinners, other three are all-rounders: Rohit

Delhi began their innings with confidence, thanks to a solid 65-run opening stand between Lanning and Shafali Verma, who contributed 16 off 16 balls. Shafali fell in the seventh over, caught by Chinelle Henry off Deepti Sharma, and Jemimah Rodrigues departed for a duck in the following over, top-edging a paddle sweep off Sophie Ecclestone to Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Advertisment

Crucial partnership between Sutherland & Kapp

A crucial 48-run fourth-wicket partnership between Annabel Sutherland (41* off 35) and Marizanne Kapp (19* off 17) kept Delhi in the hunt. With 32 needed from the final three overs, Kapp reduced the pressure with consecutive boundaries off Ecclestone, and Sutherland sealed the win with two vital fours off Tahila McGrath in the last over.

Earlier, UP Warriorz got off to a flying start with a 66-run opening partnership between Navgire and Dinesh Vrinda (16 off 15) in just 5.5 overs. However, the innings lost momentum, with five wickets falling for just 52 runs. Shweta Sehrawat (37 off 33) and Grace Harris (12) tried to rebuild, adding 36 runs for the fifth wicket before Harris was dismissed by Arundhati Reddy, offering a simple catch to Shafali. Chinelle Henry's unbeaten 33 off 15 balls provided a late surge, pushing UP Warriorz beyond the 160-mark.

Advertisment

Sutherland was Delhi Capitals' standout bowler, claiming 2/26 in her four-over spell. With this win, Delhi Capitals secured their second victory in the tournament, showcasing their depth and resilience in a high-pressure chase.

(With inputs from agencies)