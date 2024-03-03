WPL 2024: WATCH | RCB's Shreyanka Patil puts in 'SUPERGIRL' stretch effort to stop a six vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player Shreyanka Patil put in a sensational fielding effort to stop a six in Women's Premier League (WPL) match against Mumbai Indians on March 2 in Bengaluru. Patil, fielding at the long-on boundary, caught the ball hit by Mumbai batter Hayley Mathews inside the ropes but lost balance. To avoid conceding a six, Patil threw the ball inside the boundary while at full stretch. Have a look at the video below: #TATAWPL Season 2 🤝 Spectacular fielding



As for the match, Mumbai eventually returned to the top of the points table with a dominating seven-wicket win in 15.1 overs. Chasing a modest 132, Mumbai openers Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Mathews made small work of the chase, adding 45 runs in just four overs and setting the tone.

All the Mumbai batters kept the tempo up throughout the chase with Bhatia hitting 31 off 15 balls, Mathews scoring 26 off 21, Nat Sciver-Brunt contributing 27 and Amelia Kerr chipping in with unbeaten 40 off 24 balls.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said: "Batting first, we have seen it is holding a little bit. We could not adjust to the pitch. We went in with the same flow. Something to learn from, hopefully we come back very soon. In terms of bowling, we need to bowl at the stumps a lot more. We have to bring the stumps in play - that is what we did in the first two games."

RCB were asked to bat first by Mumbai after losing the toss and were down at 33/3 inside the powerplay. Bangalore could never recover from the situation even with Wareham and Ellyse Perry's 52-run partnership for the sixth wicket. For them, Perry top scored with unbeaten 44 while Wareham chipped in with 27 off 20 balls.