WPL 2024 player auction set to be held in Mumbai on December 9, franchises given $180,000 extra to spend

The Women's Premier League (WPL) mini-auction for the upcoming season is all set to be held on December 9 in Mumbai. This comes after IPL 2024 auction was confirmed to be held on December 19 in Dubai. The auction developments were first reported by ESPNCricinfo. The inaugural season of WPL was an instant success with Mumbai Indians winning the trophy.

The WPL auction would be a day-long event where 30 slots are up grabs by five times including nine overseas ones as well by five teams put together. Ahead of the auction, 29 players were let go by the franchises while 60 players were retained including 21 foreign players.

There's extra money available as well for the teams to spend apart the sum they have been left with after releasing the players form the squad. According to ESPNCricinfo, an extra amount of around $180,000 (INR 1.5 crore) has been made available for the teams to spend at the auction. For the initial season, the franchises had about $1.44 million (INR 12 crore) to build the teams.

As of now, Gujarat Giants have the most amount left for the auction after releasing the players and adding the extra money which totals to nearly $715,000 (INR 5.95 crore) for the 10 players they need including three foreign ones. Apart from them, UP Warriorz have $480,000 (INR 4 crore) to spend while RCB have $402,000 (INR 3.35 crore).

For the last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals, the total amount left to spend is $270,300 (INR 2.25 crore) and the defending champions Mumbai Indians have about $250,000 (INR 2.1 crore) available at the auction.