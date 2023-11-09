LIVE TV
ugc_banner

WPL 2024 player auction set to be held in Mumbai on December 9, franchises given $180,000 extra to spend

New DelhiEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Nov 09, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

BCCI mulling to shift WPL during Diwali; Home-Away format also on agenda Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

There's extra money available as well for the teams to spend apart the sum they have been left with after releasing the players form the squad. As of now, Gujarat Giants have the most amount left for the auction after releasing the players and adding the extra money which totals to nearly $715,000 (INR 5.95 crore).

The Women's Premier League (WPL) mini-auction for the upcoming season is all set to be held on December 9 in Mumbai. This comes after IPL 2024 auction was confirmed to be held on December 19 in Dubai. The auction developments were first reported by ESPNCricinfo. The inaugural season of WPL was an instant success with Mumbai Indians winning the trophy.

The WPL auction would be a day-long event where 30 slots are up grabs by five times including nine overseas ones as well by five teams put together. Ahead of the auction, 29 players were let go by the franchises while 60 players were retained including 21 foreign players.

There's extra money available as well for the teams to spend apart the sum they have been left with after releasing the players form the squad. According to ESPNCricinfo, an extra amount of around $180,000 (INR 1.5 crore) has been made available for the teams to spend at the auction. For the initial season, the franchises had about $1.44 million (INR 12 crore) to build the teams.

trending now

As of now, Gujarat Giants have the most amount left for the auction after releasing the players and adding the extra money which totals to nearly $715,000 (INR 5.95 crore) for the 10 players they need including three foreign ones. Apart from them, UP Warriorz have $480,000 (INR 4 crore) to spend while RCB have $402,000 (INR 3.35 crore).

For the last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals, the total amount left to spend is $270,300 (INR 2.25 crore) and the defending champions Mumbai Indians have about $250,000 (INR 2.1 crore) available at the auction.

Apart from the Giants needing 10 players, UP Warriorz have five slots to fill including one overseas, RCB have seven slots which includes three overseas, Capitals have three slots including one overseas and Mumbai Indians have five slots to fill including one foreign player spot.

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

RELATED

Want Pakistan to reach ODI World Cup semi-finals and play India, says former captain Sourav Ganguly

CWC 2023: Ben Stokes wants to make sure England qualify for 2025 Champions Trophy - Jos Buttler

CWC 2023: Will Pakistan qualify for semi-finals if New Zealand vs Sri Lanka is washed out?