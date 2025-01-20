Cricket has seen some mightiest upsets, but none like Nigeria beating New Zealand. On Monday (Jan 20), the African nation registered their first win in the ongoing Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup 2025, beating heavyweight New Zealand by a whisker.

Batting first after losing the toss in the rain-affected match in Kuching, Malaysia, Nigeria scored a gritty 65 for six in 13 overs, with their captain Lucky Piety and batter Lillian Udeh top-scoring, hitting 19* and 18, respectively.

For the White Ferns, five bowlers picked a wicket each, with Ayaan Lambat being the only exception.

New Zealand’s chase went horribly wrong, with opener Kate Irwin getting run out on the first ball without facing a delivery. Her fellow opener, Emma McLeod, departed two overs later to the right-arm seamer Usen Peace.

NZ kept losing wickets at regular intervals, with their scorecard at the end of 11 overs reading 49 for five, needing 17 off two overs.

It is where the game got interesting.

Time for history!

Captain Tash Wakelin kept her side in the chase, hitting a four in the penultimate over, with New Zealand scoring eight off it, leaving nine for the final six balls.

They, however, managed just six off Udeh’s third over as Nigeria scripted history, winning their maiden ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup event game.

Udeh was her side’s hero for the day, hitting 18 while batting and conceding just eight runs off three overs, including picking a wicket. She won the Player of the Match for her star performance.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian women’s team will take on South Africa in their league match on Wednesday (Jan 22), with the New Zealand women’s team taking on Samoa on the same day.

Besides, their positions on the points table are almost contrasting. While Nigeria sits in the second spot with one win and a no-result in two scheduled matches, the White Ferns are at the bottom of it, having lost both games played thus far.