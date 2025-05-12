Virat Kohli Test Retirement LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli, Test cap #269 for India, announced his retirement from red-ball cricket on Monday (May 12) with immediate effect.

Former India skipper announced his retirement in a post on social media platform Instagram.

"There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever. As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off," he wrote.

Virat Kohli, arguably the most successful Indian test captain, has announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday (May 12). Let's have a look at the 7 records that Virat has achieved in the longest format of the game.

