Virat Kohli Test retirement: 7 records that describe King Kohli's legacy in Tests

1. Most double centuries for India
1. Virat Kohli has scored the most double centuries (7) among Indian cricketers, 1 ahead of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.
2. Most Test centuries as India captain
King Kohli was in beast mode when he captained in the game's longest format. He has smashed 20 centuries as captain, surpassing former India captain Sourav Ganguly's 11 centuries.
3. Most wins by an Indian captain
Under Virat's captaincy, India won 40 out of 68 Tests, making him the most successful Test captain, India has ever produced.
4. First player to score four double centuries in four consecutive Test series
During the 2016-2017 period, when Virat was at his peak as he achieved a phenomenal feat in Test cricket, scoring four double centuries in four consecutive series.
5. First Indian skipper to register a Test series win in Australia
During 2018-19, when India toured Australia for Test series, India, led by Virat Kohli, etched their name in the history book by securing a 2-1 win. This was India's first Test victory on Australian soil.
6. Only Asian captain to win Tests in SENA countries
Kohli is the only Asian captain to register Test match victories in all of the SENA countries (South Africa, England, Australia and New Zealand).
7. Third fastest Indian to reach 7,000 Test runs
Virat Kohli scored 7000 Test runs in 81 matches, making him the third-fastest Indian to reach this milestone, only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.