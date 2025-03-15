West Indies Masters fast bowler Tino Best reflected on his most cherished moments from the ongoing International Masters League 2025 season, expressing his joy at witnessing cricketing legends in action.

For Best, watching vintage Sachin Tendulkar’s elegant cover drive, Jacques Kallis’s authoritative backfoot punch, and Shane Watson’s sensational hundred was nothing short of magical. He also reminisced about Makhaya Ntini swinging the ball back in to dismantle batters, proving that these icons still have fire left in their bellies.

“Seeing vintage Sachin Tendulkar’s cover drive, watching Jacques Kallis punch the ball off the back foot, seeing Shane Watson score hundreds—it’s been memorable, fantastic! It shows the old boys still have a little bit of fire left in their belly,” Best said.

Though he has played only two matches for the West Indies Masters in International Masters League 2025, picking up two wickets, Best’s most rewarding experience has been soaking in the electrifying atmosphere and engaging with passionate Indian fans.

“The crowds have been fantastic. The interaction as well. India is the showpiece of world cricket now. It’s always amazing to see the passion still alive for the older generation of cricketers,” he added.

Despite being nearly 44, Best is still a source of inspiration for young cricketers who eagerly ask how he continues to bowl at express pace.

West Indies Masters beat Sri Lanka by 6-run, to meet India Masters in final

West Indies Masters came up with a clinical all-round performance to register a six-run win over Sri Lanka Masters in the second semi-final of the International Masters League (IML) 2025 and set up a date with the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters in Sunday’s title clash.

West Indies rode on a half-century by Denesh Ramdin and an equally effective knock from Brian Lara, before Tino Best’s four-wicket burst to overcome the Sri Lankans at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies)