After half of the group-stage matches in the Champions Trophy, we have two semi-finalists, and both are from Group A, i.e., India and New Zealand. Meanwhile, hosts and defending champion Pakistan are out of the tournament just one week into it.

On the other side, Group B is still wide open with all four teams in the hunt for the last two spots in the semi-finals. The weather in Rawalpindi, however, is threatening the match between South Africa and Australia. Both teams are at two points each after winning the opening fixture, and a washout will award them one point each from the game.

Here's the updated Champions Trophy Points Table

Group A: India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh

Team Name Matches Played Wins Loss Points Net Run-rate New Zealand 2 2 0 4 +0.863 India 2 2 0 4 +0.647 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 -0.443 Pakistan 2 0 2 0 -1.087

After losing two consecutive matches, Pakistan are at the bottom of the Group A points table. They needed Bangladesh and India to beat New Zealand as well as beat Bangladesh themselves to have a shot at making it to the semis of the tournament.

Bangladesh's loss to New Zealand on Feb 24, however, means that both Pakistan and Bangladesh are out of the tournament. Both teams play each other in their last group stage match on Feb 27—a dead rubber. India and New Zealand, meanwhile, will play on Mar 2, and the winner will top Group A.

Group B: Australia, England, Afghanistan and South Africa

Team Name Matches Played Wins Loss Points Net Run-rate South Africa 1 1 0 2 +2.140 Australia 1 1 0 2 +0.475 England 1 0 1 0 -0.475 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 -2.140

South Africa beat Afghanistan by a mammoth 107 runs in the first match of Group B to earn two points and go on top of the table. The Proteas not only gained two points but also a net run-rate of +2.140, while Afghanistan are at -2.140 on the points table.

In the match between England and Australia, the Kangaroos became victorious by five wickets, earning two points as well as a net run-rate of +0.475. England, on the other hand, received a -0.475 net run rate despite posting the highest 1st innings total in the Champions Trophy history.