The IPL 2025 Playoffs race is heating up, and tonight’s (May 6) clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans could be a game-changer for teams like Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. If MI wins this key contest at the Wankhede Stadium, the points table could see a major shift, directly impacting the top-four race.

Currently, Mumbai Indians are in third place with 14 points from 11 matches. A win would take them to 16 points and top of the table, strengthening their position in the top two of the points table. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, sit fourth with 14 points and have played a game less than their opponents.

Here’s how MI’s win could affect other teams:

Delhi Capitals (5th place, 15 points)

If GT lose today, DC will have a golden chance to push into the top four. Their next match is against Gujarat on May 11. If Delhi win that, they’ll jump to 15 points and leave GT at 14. But DC will still need to win their remaining two matches – against Punjab and Mumbai – to seal an IPL 2025 Playoff spot.

Kolkata Knight Riders (6th place, 11 points)

KKR will benefit from an MI win, too. They can reach a maximum of 17 points if they win all their remaining matches. For that to happen, they’ll need GT and DC to lose at least two of their final three games.

Lucknow Super Giants (7th place, 10 points)

LSG are still in with an outside chance. But they must win all their remaining games to get to 16 points. On top of that, they’ll need GT to lose all their matches, DC to lose two, and KKR to drop at least one game.

In short, an MI victory tonight doesn’t just help them it opens the door for three other IPL teams in the playoff race.