SA vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: South Africa and New Zealand will lock horns in the second semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025 as they meet in Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium. The former winners of the competition, both South Africa and New Zealand have impressed in the tounrament so far. Ahead of the semifinal contest between South Africa and New Zealand, here are all the details of the Champions Trophy 2025 clash.

Advertisment

Where to watch the South Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The South Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the South Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

Advertisment

The South Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the South Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The South Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

Advertisment

What time will the South Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The South Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Wednesday (Mar 5) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: SA vs NZ Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: South Africa 42 wins, New Zealand 26 wins, no results 5

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS Live Streaming Free | When and where to watch Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal India vs Australia live online



Champions Trophy 2025: SA vs NZ Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.