SA vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: A place in the Champions Trophy 2025 will be up for grabs as New Zealand and South Africa battle it out in the second semifinal on Wednesday (Mar 5). South Africa were undefeated in the group stage while New Zealand qualified despite a defeat against India on Sunday. Ahead of the semifinal contest between South Africa and New Zealand, here are all the details of the Champions Trophy 2025 clash.

Advertisment

Where to watch the South Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The South Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the South Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

Advertisment

The South Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the South Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The South Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

Advertisment

What time will the South Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The South Africa vs New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Wednesday (Mar 5) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: SA vs NZ Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: South Africa 42 wins, New Zealand 26 wins, no results 5

Champions Trophy 2025: SA vs NZ Pitch Report

Spinners should get good help at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore as South Africa and New Zealand look to make the most of the conditions. The pitch has historically favoured fast bowlers, so it will be interesting to see how it works on the match day.

Champions Trophy 2025: SA vs NZ Weather Report

The contest should go ahead without any rain interruption as both South Africa and New Zealand search for a place in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025. The pleasant weather conditions should favour the bowlers, while the temperature would range between 25 and 30 degrees on the match day.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS Live Streaming Free | When and where to watch Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal India vs Australia live online



Champions Trophy 2025: SA vs NZ Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy.