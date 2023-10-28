ugc_banner

ODI World Cup 2023: WATCH | Pakistan skipper Babar Azam SHOUTS at Mohammad Nawaz after SA hit winning four

Chennai, IndiaEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Oct 28, 2023, 04:09 PM IST

Babar Azam wasn't happy after losing vs SA in ODI World Cup 2023. Photograph:(Twitter)

Batting first, Pakistan could manage only 270 runs despite looking good for 300 after Saud Shakeel (52) and Shadab Khan (43) added 84 runs fort the sixth wicket. Babar also said after the loss that they were 10-15 runs short.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam wasn't pleased after Mohammed Nawaz bowled a short, angling towards leg delivery to South Africa's Keshav Maharaj who hit the ball for four to win the match for his team. South Africa were nine down at the time and needed four runs to win and Maharaj's hit towards the square-leg boundary got them over the line. 

Babar was seen shouting on the bowler after the winning hit by Maharaj. He also animatedly told Nawaz that he had to bowl on the off side and not on leg side. Have a look at the video here:

This was Pakistan's fourth consecutive loss in the ODI World Cup 2023 and their hopes to make it to the semifinals are barely hanging by a thread. Skipper Babar also accepted the same and said that they have missed the chance to stay in the tournament.

"It's disappointing everyone, we had the opportunity to win this match and stay in the tournament but we missed it. We will try our best in our next three matches and put our effort so let's see where we stand after the three matches," said a dejected Pak skipper at the post-match presentation.

Batting first, Pakistan could manage only 270 runs despite looking good for 300 after Saud Shakeel (52) and Shadab Khan (43) added 84 runs fort the sixth wicket. Babar also said after the loss that they were 10-15 runs short.

South Africa also stuttered in the chase after being 235/5 in 37th over of the match. Pak bowlers bowled their heart out to bring their team in the game and had it not been for an umpire's call in Haris Rauf's last over, they would've won the game.

With four points after two wins and four losses, Pakistan are now at the sixth place on the points table. Their next three ODI World Cup games are against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England.

