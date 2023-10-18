South Africa suffered a humiliating loss against the Netherlands in the ODI World Cup 2023 on October 17 in Dharamsala. This was South Africa's first loss in the ongoing tournament after winning their first two matches rather convincingly. Chasing a modest target of 246, the Proteas were all out for 207 and skipper Temba Bavuma wants that emotion to 'seep in.'

"You got to let the emotion kind of seep in," Bavuma said at the post-match presentation. "Don't think there is any point in trying to forget what's happened. It is going to hurt, it should hurt."

"But then you come back tomorrow, you wake up and we get back onto the journey. Our campaign is not over by any stretch of the imagination, but you got to feel the emotion of today and come back tomorrow with the head held up," he said.

The Proteas were very lax with the bowl, giving away 32 extra runs with a lot of misfields as well and Bavuma wasn't too happy about it.

"The extras that's something you can control. Getting 30 (32) extras, that is an extra five overs is always going to hurt you. That is a conversation for us to have - whether it is skill or a complacency thing - but at the end it did count for quite a thing," he said.

"We were clinical against Australia, but the challenge was always to come back and replicate that performance. The fielding wasn't up to standard. Again if you look at the way we fielded against Australia compared to today, definitely not the same standard.

"Those are conversations we need to have. The guys need to answer the questions themselves where mentally they were. That's definitely not the standard we'd like to show from a fielding point of view."

South Africa had Netherlands on the ropes with six wickets down for 110-odd but a counterattack by Dutch captain Scott Edwards (78 off 69) took Netherlands to 245. South Africa were in tatters during the chase with five down for 89.

"I think we got them to 112 for 6. From that point, you are probably not looking at anything more than 200. We definitely dropped the ball there letting them get to 240-plus," Bavuma said. "With the batting, we were still confident in chasing down that score but we didn't get any partnerships. Them with their double-spin in the powerplay, was something we did not adapt to. Kudos to them, the way they were able to exploit certain weaknesses within our game."