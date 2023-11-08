NZ vs SL Head-to-Head: Check date, time, venue, probable playing XI, head-to-head, weather & pitch report

NZ vs SL Head-to-Head: New Zealand will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the 41st ICC World Cup 2023 match. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming NZ vs SL World Cup 2023 match

NZ vs SL World Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, 41st match, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Date: Thursday (Nov 9)

Time: 02:00 pm IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Karnataka

NZ vs SL World Cup 2023 Probable Playing XI

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Kavisha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani

NZ vs SL World Cup 2023 Head-to-Head

New Zealand and Sri Lanka have clashed 101 times in ODI-format matches. Both teams have always given each other a tough time on the field. However, New Zealand has the edge in the ODI, having won 51 matches. Sri Lanka has won 41 ODI games against Australia, while one has ended in a tie and eight ended with no result. The Kiwis remain undefeated in the last seven encounters.

Furthermore, New Zealand has won 28 times while batting first and 23 times while chasing. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has won 23 times while batting first and 18 times while chasing. Kane Williamson has scored the most runs (685) against Sri Lanka, while Angelo Mathews has scored the most runs (484) against New Zealand. Both players will play in the upcoming encounter.

NZ vs SL World Cup 2023 Weather Report:

Showers and thunderstorms might interrupt the NZ vs SL match. According to AccuWeather, rain might play spoilsport in the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka World Cup match, as the chances of precipitation are 90 per cent. The cloud cover will be 87 per cent, while humidity will be 75 per cent. The temperature will range between 20 to 27 degrees Celsius.

NZ vs SL World Cup 2023 Pitch Report

M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host its fourth World Cup match on Thursday (Nov 9). The cricket ground in Bengaluru has witnessed some high-scoring matches. In the last game played there, New Zealand managed to post the highest total at the venue. However, they had to accept a loss in a shortened match, which opened up the competition for other teams to make it to the semifinals.

(With inputs from agencies)