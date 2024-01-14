New Zealand beat Pakistan in 2nd T20I after Kane Williamson retires out
Chasing 195, Pakistan started well as Fakhar Zaman scored blistering 50 off 25 balls. Babar Azam kept the innings going (66 off 43) with skipper Shaheen Afridi playing a cameo of 22 off 13 balls but no other batter could score in double figures.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was forced to retire out during the second T20I vs Pakistan on Sunday (Jan 14) due to tightness in his hamstring. The incident occurred in the 10th over of the New Zealand batting with Williamson on 26 off 15 balls. Daryl Mitchell replaced him on the crease after the Kiwi skipper went out.
The New Zealand Cricket shared the details via a post in their official X handle and informed that Tim Southee will be captaining the side for the rest of the match.
"Kane Williamson will not return to the field in KFC T20I 2 in Hamilton as a precautionary measure after experiencing tightness in his right hamstring while completing a run in the 10th over and retiring hurt," read the statement from the Blackcaps along with a GIF of Williamson leaving the field. Have a look at the post below:
Kane Williamson will not return to the field in KFC T20I 2 in Hamilton as a precautionary measure after experiencing tightness in his right hamstring while completing a run in the 10th over and retiring hurt. #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/4KMF1fMmBN— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 14, 2024
The Kiwi skipper has suffered a spate of injuries in the recent times. Last year, he got injured in the first IPL match but recovered just in time to play the ODI World Cup 2023. In the WC, he broke this thumb, getting further sidelined for the four games during the tournament.
As for the match against Pakistan, New Zealand, who are leading the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first T20I, scored 194/8 in 20 overs. Opener Finn Allen top scored for the Kiwis with 74 off 41 balls. Williamson remained the second highest scorer for his side ahead of Mitchell Santner (25 runs off 13 balls).
