New Zealand beat Pakistan in 2nd T20I after Kane Williamson retires out

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was forced to retire out during the second T20I vs Pakistan on Sunday (Jan 14) due to tightness in his hamstring. The incident occurred in the 10th over of the New Zealand batting with Williamson on 26 off 15 balls. Daryl Mitchell replaced him on the crease after the Kiwi skipper went out.

The New Zealand Cricket shared the details via a post in their official X handle and informed that Tim Southee will be captaining the side for the rest of the match.

"Kane Williamson will not return to the field in KFC T20I 2 in Hamilton as a precautionary measure after experiencing tightness in his right hamstring while completing a run in the 10th over and retiring hurt," read the statement from the Blackcaps along with a GIF of Williamson leaving the field. Have a look at the post below:

The Kiwi skipper has suffered a spate of injuries in the recent times. Last year, he got injured in the first IPL match but recovered just in time to play the ODI World Cup 2023. In the WC, he broke this thumb, getting further sidelined for the four games during the tournament.