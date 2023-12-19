MI complete squad 2024: IPL 2024 Auction Mumbai Indians players list, captain, batsmen, bowlers, keeper

MI complete squad 2024: Mumbai Indians is one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League with five titles to their name - the joint most along with Chennai Super Kings. MI, who played in the IPL since its inaugural season in 2008, is one of the 10 teams taking part in the IPL 2024 Auction.

Mumbai Indians have retained 17 players ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction. They bought eight player at the auction and their most expensive buy was South Africa's Gerald Coetzee. They also bought four players for their base price of INR 20 Lakh and have INR 1.05 crore left in their bank with full strength squad at 25 members.

Here's everything you need to know about MI's IPL Squad.

MI IPL Auction 2024 Buys

Here's the full list of players bought by MI in the IPL Auction 2024:

Mumbai Indians buy South Africa pacer Gerald Coetzee for INR 5 crore (around $620,000).

Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madushanka bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 4.60 crore.

Uncapped India spinner Shreyas Gopal bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 20 Lakh.

Sri Lankan Nuwan Thushara bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 4.8 crore.

Uncapped Naman Dhir sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 Lakh.

Uncapped Anshul Kamboj sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 Lakh.

Afghan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 1.5 crore.

Uncapped Shivalik Sharma bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 20 lakh.

Mumbai Indians have remaining purse of INR 1.05 crore with no slot to fill.

MI IPL Auction 2024 Retained Players

Here's the full list of players retained by MI:

Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, N. Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Rohit Sharma, Romario Shepherd (Traded), Shams Mulani, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod

Mumbai Indians full squad for IPL 2024